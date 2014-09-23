Deborah from Maine
Almost three years ago we received the shocking news that my strong, active, funny and adorable h...
My name is Jane and I want to share my story about my grandpa. Hes a loving, sweet, hard working,...
These are my parents, my mom has Alzheimer's disease and my dad has paraplegia from a motorcycle ...
Hello! This is my grandmother Lucila from Indiana. I moved in with her a year ago because the hav...
I am the sole day to day caregiver of my mom Elnora. Elnora is 90 years old, has had a stroke, is...
Maggie was my mom. She suffered with non-Alzheimer dementia for 5 years before she passed. I am o...
